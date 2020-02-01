Travelin’ Arkansas: A-State Jonesboro museum hosts traveling visual civil rights exhibit

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of February 7!
- Arkansas State University Museum hosts the traveling exhibit “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights” in Jonesboro
- Lake Dardanelle State Park in Russellville has an Eagle Tour
- 26th Annual McGehee Men’s Club Oyster Supper
- Jacksonport State Park offering “Justice in Jacksonport 1886”
