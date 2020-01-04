Traveling Arkansas: Blytheville Ritz Theater continues to show the scenic landscape photo exhibit

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of January 10!
- Eagle Awareness Weekend at Petit Jean State Park
- Scenic Tourism Landscapes photography exhibit at the Ritz Theater in Blytheville
- National Arkansas Day observed at Pinnacle Mountain State Park
- Flapjack 20 night hike at Cane Creek State Park in Star City
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
