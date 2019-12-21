Traveling Arkansas: Fayetteville Lights of the Ozarks continue

By & Kim Williams 48 minutes ago
  • Christmas lights in Fayetteville.
    Christmas lights in Fayetteville.
    Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of December 27!


To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.

Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.

Copyright 2019 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.