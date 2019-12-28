Traveling Arkansas: First Day Hikes across Arkansas

This is the Arkansas State Parks First Day Hikes Edition! Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of New Years---January 1!

To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.

Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.

