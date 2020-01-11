Traveling Arkansas: Hot Springs has Ireland photo exhibit on display

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of January 17!
- "Photo Album of Ireland" exhibit at Hot Springs Convention Center
- "Things You 'Otter' Know" at Jacksonport State Park
- "Scenic Tourism Landscapes" photo exhibit at Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville
- "An Evening at Rock House Cave" at Petit Jean State Park
