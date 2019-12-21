Traveling Arkansas: Last Chance for Holiday Light Tours in Arkansas

By Mark Smith 47 minutes ago
  • Display as part of the Light of the Delta in Blytheville in 2017.
    Display as part of the Light of the Delta in Blytheville in 2017.
    Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of December 27!


To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.

Stay up-to-date with the latest events by subscribing to the podcast, listening on NPR One, or tuning in to Arkansas Roots at 91.9 FM.

Copyright 2019 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.