Tribute to KASU's June Taylor

A memorial service for June will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from two to four in the Grand Hall of the Fowler Center. At 3 p.m., there will be a time for sharing memories and reflections of June. We will share photos and some audio clips, read comments that have been collected from friends and former students, and open the floor to any in attendance who would like to share. We hope that many friends, members of the A-State community, and alumni will be able to attend. The clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library on the A-State campus will be specially lit in her honor on the evening of February 5. June passed away on January 12, after a long battle with cancer.



