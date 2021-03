As many as a thousand African American residents of Catcher, an unincorporated community in rural Crawford County, were driven from their homes in the early 1920s after an alleged murder of a white woman by a black man. University of Arkansas doctoral candidate Michael Anthony, who is investigating the circumstances surrounding the race riot, will present a virtual lecture on Catcher at 11 a.m. on March 16. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.