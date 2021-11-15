Related Program: 
U of A Terrorism Research Center Investigating Domestic Extremist and Terrorist Recruitment, Crime

By 4 hours ago
  • A confederacy of right-wing Christian extremist groups gathered in 2016 in Harrison to protest a local LGBTQ Pride festival.
    J. Froelich / Ozarks at Large

Researchers with the Terrorism Research Center, housed in the University of Arkansas Department of Sociology and Criminology, were awarded a major National Institute of Justice grant to conduct the most comprehensive comparative examination of risk factors associated with radicalization to terrorism and domestic extremist crime to date. We talk with lead investigators, Jeff Gruenewald and Katie Ratlcliff, the center's director and associate director about the grant project and the center's mission.

Terrorism
Racial Cleansing
Guy Lancaster
University of Arkansas

