The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization on Monday for youth ages 12 to 15. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday advised parents to proceed to set up appointments with providers, and to call 800-985-6030 with any questions. We talk to Michelle Krause, an MD and professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine at UAMS in Little Rock who provides informed insight on safety and efficacy.