Undisciplined

The Unseen Elements of Activism

The pivotal players in the Civil Rights movement may not be names we are all familiar with. Ella Baker. Bayard Rustin. And locally, Osyrus Bolly. On today's episode of Undisciplined, we talk about the unseen elements that go into making movements happen, especially on the local level.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Osyrus Bolly
Producer: Matthew Moore

"Happy Black Girl" by Osyrus Bolly, Price the Poet, and Bri Ailene

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

Art as a Tool of Liberation

By & Oct 20, 2021

Toni Morrison once said, "This is precisely the time when artists got to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." On today's episode, hosts Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree are joined by Sharon Killian to discuss the impact of art in the Black community. Sharon Killian is president of Art Ventures and an artist herself.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree
Guest: Sharon Killian
Producer: Matthew Moore

There is No One Type of Way to Protest

By & Oct 6, 2021

Political science is more than just politics. Nonviolent protesting is not the only option. Hashtags on social media have a global impact. These are just a few of the revelations shared with by our guest on today's episode, Dr. Najja Baptist. Dr. Baptist is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton and Warrington Sebree
Guest: Dr. Najja K. Baptist
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF.

Aaron, Anthony, and Randall: A History Lesson of Racial Terror in Washington County

By & Sep 22, 2021

Racial terror and lynchings were not just something that happened in the Delta. RoAnne Elliott, the leader of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project, shares her experience of exploring history—both oral and written—to discover the stories of three enslaved Black men who were lynched and hung in Fayetteville.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: RoAnne Elliott
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF.