The Unseen Elements of Activism

The pivotal players in the Civil Rights movement may not be names we are all familiar with. Ella Baker. Bayard Rustin. And locally, Osyrus Bolly. On today's episode of Undisciplined, we talk about the unseen elements that go into making movements happen, especially on the local level.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Osyrus Bolly

Producer: Matthew Moore

"Happy Black Girl" by Osyrus Bolly, Price the Poet, and Bri Ailene

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.