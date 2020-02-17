Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Block on Arkansas Medicaid Work Requirement

By 3 minutes ago

Kevin De Liban is an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas in West Memphis.
Credit Kevin De Liban

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia unanimously found an experimental Arkansas Medicaid waiver program to be unlawful. Similar demonstration projects are under development in over fifteen other states. In Arkansas, certain adults aged 19 to 49 must fulfill certain work requirements to receive medical benefits under the state's expanded Medicaid program titled, "Arkansas Works." Kevin De Liban, an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas, is among a national team of lawyers representing Medicaid enrollees affected by the waiver project.

Tags: 
Arkansas WORKS

Related Content

In Arkansas, Thousands Of People Have Lost Medicaid Coverage Over New Work Rule

By editor Feb 18, 2019

Grisel Sustache Flores takes a seat at a health clinic in Springdale, Ark., for low-income patients. The 46-year old Puerto Rico native says she learned last fall that she qualified for Medicaid, which Arkansas expanded under the Affordable Care Act to cover more adults. It would cost her only $13 a month, so Flores, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, eagerly signed up.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson On Medicaid Work Requirement

By editor Mar 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Arkansas Works Doesn't Pass, But Does

By Ozarks at Large Staff Apr 21, 2016

The unusual way of funding Arkansas Works appears to be working at the legislature.

Arkansas Works in Limbo

By Apr 19, 2016

Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, talks to John Brummett about the options left for supporters and opponents of Arkansas Works.  The second week of the fiscal session opens today.