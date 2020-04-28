Using Grocery Delivery Shoppers

As we have all been staying “Safe at Home” during the coronavirus pandemic, Grocery Delivery Shoppers in the Memphis area are braving stores like Costco, Target and Kroger to make sure their customers have food for their tables and all the essentials they need.

Home delivery was once a luxury, but now has become a necessity for many.

As the Cornoavirus has effected almost every aspect of life, it has also effected how the grocery delivery industry operates.

Here are six things to keep in mind when using a grocery delivery service.

Keep your phone with you.

Your shopper will text you when they begin your shop. Throughout the shop, they will communicate with you when items are out of stock or if they have a question.

Be open for substitutions.

Expect that many of your favorite brands and items may not be available.

The biggest challenge for Shoppers is the availability of items. On average, close to 50% of the items a customer requests will not be available.

Be patient.

Know that the shopper will take longer to shop during this time.

As stores limit the number of customers, they now have long waits just to get inside. Once the shop is over, a shopper will then face long lines at the check-out

Be flexible with your delivery time.

Same day availability on Shipt and Amazon Prime are rare right now. Know your order may come the next day.

Don’t go out if you are sick.

Do not risk infecting others at a store.

Please tip.

Don’t forget to show your gratitude for your Shopper. Tips can be added to an order any time after the shop has been delivered.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

