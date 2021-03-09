'Vaccinate Northeast Arkansas' Effort Continues This Week in Pocahontas

JONESBORO, AR – A collective effort from Northeast Arkansas organizations resulted in the administration of 1,662 COVID-19 vaccines at a community event held Saturday in Jonesboro.

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University announced Monday that it will hold a number of mobile vaccination clinics throughout Northeast Arkansas to distribute the remaining doses, the first of which will take place on Friday, March 12 in Pocahontas.

The Delta Care-A-Van, NYITCOM at A-State’s mobile medical unit, will be at the WestRidge Church of Christ, located at 3954 Highway 62 W., from 9 a.m. until noon Friday. The vaccines will be administered in the church’s Family Life Center.

Interested participants can register by clicking here http://bit.ly/poc_covid or by calling 870-680-8880 to schedule an appointment. Registration is required.

Those eligible to receive vaccination at Friday’s event include:

- Individuals over the age of 65

- Those with intellectual or developmental disabilities

- Educators, including K-12, higher education and child care workers

- Police, fire and other first responders

- Corrections employees

- Food and agriculture workers

- Essential government workers

- Grocery store/meal delivery employees

- Postal/package delivery service employees

- Public transit employees

- Houses of worship leaders

- Manufacturing employees

“We were very pleased to be able to vaccinate almost 1,700 hundred people last weekend, and we’re grateful to Randolph County Judge David Jansen for helping organize Friday’s event to serve even more Northeast Arkansans,” said Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of NYITCOM at A-State. “It’s very important that people who are eligible to be vaccinated take advantage of their opportunity to do so, and community events like those we are hosting provide a convenient opportunity for people to receive their vaccine.”

It addition to Friday’s public event, NYITCOM at A-State will hold a clinic for Peco Foods employees at the company’s Pocahontas location.

NYITCOM at A-State will announce additional mobile vaccine clinics later this week. For more information, contact Casey Pearce of NYITCOM at A-State at 870-882-9954.

###

