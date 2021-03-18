Vaccination clinics scheduled throughout Northeast Arkansas as eligibility expands

Another 1.2 million people in Arkansas are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, and efforts are ramping in Northeast Arkansas.

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State, and other governmental entities are collaborating to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the region that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 20) at the Paragould Community Center, located at 3404 Linwood Drive in Paragould.

Those who receive a vaccine on March 20 will be scheduled to return to Paragould Community Center on April 17th to receive their second dose of the series. After receiving the vaccination, you will be required to wait 15 minutes for monitoring. Officials are asking that participants wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To schedule an appointment, visit here.

If you need assistance scheduling online, please call 1-870-573-4223, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NYIT will hold seven free COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout East and Northeast Arkansas over the next two weeks. The clinics will be conducted through NYITCOM’s Delta Care-A-Van program, and vaccines are free to those eligible thanks to a grant NYITCOM received from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

Confirmed dates include:

– Friday, (March 19) – Marvell9 a.m. to noon – BGACDC Building – 306 Highway 49

– Friday, (March 19) – Elaine2 to 5 p.m. – Waves of Prayer – 313 College Ave.

– Saturday, (March 20) – Pocahontas1 to 4 p.m. – Onin Complex – 2542 US Highway 62

– Wednesday, (March 24) – Osceola9 a.m. to noon – Osceola City Hall – 303 W Hale Ave

– Wednesday, (March 24) – Blytheville1 to 5 p.m. – New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church – 515 E. Sawyer Street

– Friday, (March 26) – Wynne9 a.m. to noon – Technology Center for the Delta – 1790 North Falls Blvd.

– Wednesday, (March 31) – West Memphis9 a.m. to noon – Eugene Woods Civic Center – 212 West Polk Ave.

