Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Vaccine Arrival Delivers Good News, but COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Rise

By 14 minutes ago

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered his weekly coronavirus response briefing a day after the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, but cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise. According to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, the spread of COVID-19 is not under control. Hutchinson said distribution of the vaccine is going well and the state is prepared to handle the complicated logistics of distribution in the future. The first doses of the vaccine are going to healthcare workers, emergency responders, and workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Romero, who also works with the CDC on vaccine policy, announced a second vaccine from Moderna will likely be in the state soon, but reminded Arkansans that the virus remains a threat despite progress on the vaccine front. State statistics show average daily coronavirus deaths rising each month since the summer and indicate the youngest and oldest Arkansans are experiencing the highest growth rate in infection during December. Hutchinson also announced the state's coordinated system for sharing resources for COVID-19 patients is ready. COVID-com is modeled after the trauma-com system that directs trauma patients to the hospital best suited for their medical emergency. Secretary of Education Johnny was also present at the briefing to provide an update on the number of schools that have had to pivot to virtual learning. So far this week, 30 schools have had to make the switch, but 25 of those were related to the snowfall in Northwest Arkansas. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags: 
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Governor Meets With Regional Leaders to Discuss Pandemic Response, Ongoing Challenges

By Dec 10, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Springdale Wednesday morning to meet with regional city and county officials, school administrators and business community leaders. The governor also made stops in Benton and Jonesboro this week ahead of an address to Arkansans this evening at 7 p.m. A group of unmasked protesters stood outside the Jones Center to express their opposition to state mandates.

Trauma System Expansion, Waiving Teacher Licensing Fees Top COVID-19 Briefing Agenda

By & Dec 2, 2020

As the state anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks, Governor Asa Hutchinson began Tuesday's weekly coronavirus response briefing by thanking those Arkansans who chose to have small gatherings that abided CDC guidelines this Thanksgiving. Hospital ICU capacity was once again a main topic of discussion as Arkansas breaks coronavirus hospitalization records almost daily. Hutchinson announced the Winter COVID-19 Task Force is currently working to expand the state's existing Trauma Communications system to include patients with coronavirus.

Pulmonary Critical Care Physician First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine at Mercy NWA

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Mercy Health System

The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Arkansas Monday morning. Since then, the doses have been distributed to hospitals and other facilities across the state and frontline healthcare workers, like Dr. Jason McKinney of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, have started receiving the vaccine.

Arkansas Frontline Workers Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

By & Dec 15, 2020
Michael Hibblen / KUAR

The process of vaccinating Arkansas healthcare workers against COVID-19 got underway Monday after the state received its first shipment of a vaccine from Pfizer. Within hours, frontline employees at the Arkansas Department of Health were rolling up their sleeves to get a shot. This comes only a few days after Governor Asa Hutchinson's address to the state urging Arkansans to continue to take precautions through the holidays.

Health Secretary Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, U.K. Rollout, Role of ACIP

By Dec 8, 2020
Courtesy / Arkansas Department of Health

In a two part interview, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, who is also the chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines that are on track to be authorized before the end of this year. In part two, Romero talks about whether the state or private employers will mandate the vaccine, the percentage of Arkansans who would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the U.K.'s rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and the role of the ACIP.