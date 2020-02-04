Valentine's Day Dining

Thinking of taking your sweetie out for Valentine’s Day? If you haven’t already, now is the time to make your reservation!

There are many romantic restaurants in Memphis.

Here are three of the most romantic in town. And don’t just trust me. Each of these made OpenTable’s annual list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019.

Erling Jensen: The Restaurant

Over 30 years ago, Erling Jensen arrived in Memphis to become the chef at La Tourelle. Since that day, he has been renowned as one of the best chefs in Memphis. In 1996, he opened his own restaurant, named Erling Jensen: The Restaurant. For it’s first ten years, Erling Jensen was voted the best restaurant in Memphis by several readers polls.

His namesake restaurant is known for its elegant dining rooms, creative fare and excellent service.

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar is located in downtown Memphis. This award-winning restaurant offers a unique dining experience through small plates also known as “flights.” Flight also offers flights of wine to accompany your meal. There is even a flight of desserts!

Flights come with a selection of three dishes. Their flights are the perfect way to be able to enjoy more than one dish when dining out. You can also create your own flight by mixing and matching small plates from the various flights.

Folk's Folly Prime Steak House

Folk’s Folly is Memphis’ original prime steak house. Since it opened in 1977, it has been the premier Memphis destination for steaks.

The restaurant is known for perfectly cooked prime steaks that arrive to the table on a hot plate sizzling in butter.

Located in a former home, the restaurant is a mix of small dining rooms, each with their own character.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

