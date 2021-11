The late multi-instrumentalist and Arkansas-native, Smilin' Bob Lewis' collection of more than 100 unique guitars, banjos, fiddles, amps and more are on display and up for sale at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters in downtown Fayetteville this weekend. Proceeds will go to Lewis' family. The sale last through Sunday Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and masks are required.