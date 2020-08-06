WalletHub Ranks the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Arkansas

A new study from personal finance website WalletHub has ranked all of Arkansas' school districts based on how equally their funding is distributed per student.

The study on Wednesday measured the 235 districts based on the average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

Valley View School District was near the bottom of the list, coming in at 234.

The study showed that they spend about $8,516 per student, but make about $86,220 from households.



The Nettleton School District was the highest ranked among the Jonesboro area schools at 57. According to the study, Nettleton spends about $9,566 and generates $42,540 in income.

Brookland School District ranked 61, Jonesboro School District came in 110, Bay School District ranked 159, and Westside School District was 190.

Junction City School District in Union County was the most equitable school in the state, spending $9,577 per student and generating $45,308 in income.

Armorel School District in Mississippi County was the least equitable school in the state, spending $10,754 per pupil, but generating $82,386.

WalletHub said the entire state of Arkansas had the third most equitable school districts in the nation.

The entire study, including a full list of schools and their ranks, can be found here.

