Warming shelters open in Jonesboro, sanitation routes on hiatus

As Northeast Arkansas recovers from days of freezing rain that knocked out power for many in the area, the City of Jonesboro is alerting residents of some changes to adjust to the inclement weather.

On Tuesday, the city announced that warming shelters would be open at community centers for people who needed a place to go to get out of the cold. As temperatures are expected to stay below freezing going into the weekend, the city reminded residents that the shelters would be open over the weekend "and beyond."

Here are the places and times the centers will operate:

The Earl Bell Community Center is open 9 A.M. - 9 P.M. on weekdays and noon to 5 P.M. on Saturday.

The Allen and Parker Park Community Centers are open 3:30 P.M. to 9 P.M. on weekdays and noon to 5 P.M. on Saturday.

The Jonesboro Salvation Army is also open as a warming shelter for 24 hours a day. The city said on Thursday that the Salvation Army had yet to reach capacity, but that they will continue to work with public and private partners to find more space for people who need to stay overnight if necessary.

The city also announced today (Friday 2/12) that at 10:30 A.M., sanitation routes would be halted after the trucks were almost involved in several traffic accidents.

Trash will also not be picked up on Saturday as well.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver in a statement showed his appreciation for people being patient and understanding.

“This is a prolonged cold snap, and we have to take care of one another to keep everyone safe,” said Copenhaver.

