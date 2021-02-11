Weather Shutters Vaccination Sites for Another Day

All Shelby County Health Department run vaccination sites will be closed for a second day on Friday (Feb. 11) because of icy conditions.

The health department says it will notify those with appointments that they will automatically be rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 19.

For more information visit www.shelbytnhealth.com.

Overnight ice accumulation on Wednesday into Thursday morning led to downed tree branches and power outages across the county. As of late afternoon on Thursday, about 4,500 residents were without power.

