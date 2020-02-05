A Weekend of Jamming, Jazz and Much More

The next several days feature not one but two Grateful Dead tributes in the region, a concert honoring Charles Mingus and his connection to Arkansas, and plenty of blues, folk and more.
Wed, Feb 5
- Ramona and the Phantoms, charlotte bumgarner, neon glittery at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Black Heritage Recital at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10 GA/ $5 students faculty staff and seniors, 7:30 p.m.
- , Brick Fields at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Diamond Empire Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Crossroads Tavern (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Thu, Feb 6
- Aaron Kamm and the One-Drops, The New West at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.
- Tim Brausel at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mingus Dynasty Quartet at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Johnsmith, Bayard Blain Trio at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Sam Allbright at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Grand Marquis at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jovan Arellano at Natural State Beer Company (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Austin Cavillo and the Struggle at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
- Fri, Feb 7
- Honeyjack at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Grateful Talking Dead heads, Try More MOJO at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Claw Marks American, Bones of the Earth at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- Julian Lynch, neon glittery, Way Away at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- BongoJak and the Bears at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Justin Colvard at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Prismatics at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Han Duo at Growler USA (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Snaps for Sinners at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- The Schwag at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Sat, Feb 8
- Little Raine Band at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dial-Up at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- TV Preacher, Mystery Stairs, No Magic, Black Diamonds, Tuth at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Witchsister, Angela Edge at Ryleigh's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $7 day of, 9 p.m.
- Andrew McLaughlin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Greenland Station Bluegrass Band at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Schwag at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ocie Fisher Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Kenny Ray Jackson at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Tacie and the Sunshine Band at Community Center (Brentwood) - 7 p.m.
- Jesse Dean and Co. at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Sun, Feb 9
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.