Ozarks At Large

A Weekend of Jamming, Jazz and Much More

By 20 minutes ago

The next several days feature not one but two Grateful Dead tributes in the region, a concert honoring Charles Mingus and his connection to Arkansas, and plenty of blues, folk and more.

Wed, Feb 5

Music
Talking Tunes

More From an International Gathering of Songwriters

By Jan 31, 2020

Several international songwriters were in Northwest Arkansas in early January for the 2020 House of Songs Songwriters Summit. They also stopped by our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at the Carver Center for Public Radio. We previously heard performances from Kaia Kater, Peter Muhkerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant and Aaron Smith. This week, we hear from four more songwriters, including Peter More, Dean Owens, Leslie Stevens and House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber.

Jess Harp and Friends Perform in Bentonville

By Jan 24, 2020
T. Dennis / KUAF

Jess Harp has performed throughout Northwest Arkansas for a year or two. Friday evening, he and his band will perform at the Record in downtown Bentonville. We get a preview of the concert, talk about the band's style, and hear about a debut album in the works.

Fred Hersch's Amazing Journey

By Jan 29, 2020
Courtesy / John Abbott

The Fred Hersch Trio performs at the Walton Arts Center Friday, Jan. 31. Hersch spoke with Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz, about his music and the coma that kept him off the stage for some time.