Weekend Music Options Include World-Class Performers

This weekend's music offerings are marked by the opening of a new art museum and performing arts space in Bentonville, some returning folk favorites to the area and a number of rock and roll shows .
Wed, Feb 19
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Front Country at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.
Thu, Feb 20
- Borgore at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m.
- Garrett Brolund at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- JT Hubbard, Wyatt Shumate at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 7 p.m.
- Boo Ray at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $40, 7:30 p.m.
- Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $22.50, 8 p.m.
Fri, Feb 21
- Okhotsk, Moldilocks, Zero Mountain, A Salty Salute at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf, Honey Shuffle, at Ryleigh's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Less.Is.More at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jeff Horton Band (Jeffro and the Mad Hatters) at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- , Courtney Barnett at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $35 for members only, 7 p.m.
- , Mary Lattimore at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $16 for members only, 8:30 p.m.
- , FM Belfast at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $10 students, $16 members, 9:30 p.m.
- Tony Alvarez at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- , Ashtyn Barbaree at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Drifter's Mile at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Matt Smith at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Go On Git at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Sat, Feb 22
- Willi Carlisle at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 donation, 3 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle, Jamie Lou Connolly, Adam Faucett at Ryleigh's (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 at the door, 7 p.m.
- Lou Dog, Monk is King, Rochelle Bradshaw at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Piss, The Atomicons, Tuth at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
- Earth Bone at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Theta Theorem, Witchsister, Molasses Disaster at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- TJ Scarlett at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- , Keir GoGowit at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 12 p.m.
- , Hermigervill at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $10 students, $16 members, $20, 7 p.m.
- , Mary Lattimore at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $16 members, $20, 9 p.m.
- , FM Belfast at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $10 students, $16 members, $20, 10 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Route 358 at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Erin Delherage at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The New West at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7, 9 p.m.
Sun, Feb 23
- Colony House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- , Keir GoGowit at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 3 p.m.
Mon, Feb 24
- OM, Wovenhand, Bones of the Earth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $22 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Tue, Feb 25
- Chris Wenzema, Ry Cox at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
Wed, Feb 26
- Twiddle, Kitchen Dwellers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17 adv, $19 day of, 8:30 p.m.