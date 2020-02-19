Weekend Music Options Include World-Class Performers

This weekend's music offerings are marked by the opening of a new art museum and performing arts space in Bentonville, some returning folk favorites to the area and a number of rock and roll shows .

Wed, Feb 19

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Front Country at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.

Thu, Feb 20

Fri, Feb 21

Sat, Feb 22

Sun, Feb 23

  • Colony House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
  • , Keir GoGowit at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 3 p.m.

Mon, Feb 24

Tue, Feb 25

Wed, Feb 26

Songwriter Shares Lifelong Love of Singing

By Feb 14, 2020
Facebook/Sarah Loethen

Sarah Loethen has performed trhoughout the region for a few years as a solo performer, with the band Makin' Loaf and others. On Feb. 21, Makin' Loaf will release its debut CD with a show at Ryleigh's in Fayetteville. Earlier this year, Sarah stopped by to talk about her musical journey and to play a few songs for us.

Sycamore is a Band Thinking About the Future

By Feb 7, 2020
Courtesy / Sycamore

The band Sycamore, which includes Guy Ames, Bruce Allen, Jim Nicholson and Kirk Lanier, plays songs about the planet's future, but they love a good love song, too. They recently performed for us at the Carver Center for Public Radio and will be at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale on Friday, Feb. 14.