When Jamil faced a new parent's worst nightmare, a doctor taught him how to be a dad

When times are stressful, it can help to pause and think about the people who have helped in moments of need.

Jamil Zaki of San Francisco met his unsung hero more than six years ago, shortly after the birth of his daughter Alma. Alma was struggling to live, and Zaki and his wife were trying to hold it together.

"I don't know how to describe that experience of seeing her for the first time and realizing that she might not make it," he said. "I would say that as a parent, the first thing I realized... was that I wanted more than anything in the world to protect her."

Alma spent several weeks in the intensive care unit. One day while she was there, a doctor told Zaki that Alma had had a stroke when she was born.

Zaki and his wife would have to give Alma painful injections twice a day for the foreseeable future.

"It was about one in the morning when we found this out, and the doctor who told me this clearly was exhausted himself," Zaki said. "And instead of just delivering the news compassionately and leaving, he just pulled up a chair. And we talked, I'd say for about 90 minutes or so."

The doctor talked with him about Alma, and also shared his own experiences as a parent.

"That interaction changed the trajectory of this difficult time," Zaki said. "That night, in that conversation, somehow made me feel like no matter what we were going through, for me, what I was experiencing was fatherhood. And that fatherhood will always have ups and downs, and that the only thing we can do is roll with them and be there for our children, as best we can."

Today, Alma is doing well, but Zaki says his memories of those difficult first weeks of parenthood, and the kind doctor who helped him through, have remained with him.

"It was as though he hit the pause button on this torrent of pain and anguish that we were feeling," he said.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

After a 4 1/2-year legal battle, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin got her day in court. She testified today in her defamation suit against The New York Times. It centers on an editorial that wrongly linked an ad from Palin's political action committee to a deadly shooting that left a Democratic congresswoman severely wounded.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is covering the trial. Hi, David.

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: What did Sarah Palin say in her testimony today?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, it's dramatic, right? Sarah Palin, former vice-presidential candidate with John McCain back in 2008 - this story really goes back to an ad that she did a couple years later, 2010. Her political action committee puts out an ad with crosshairs over the districts of more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers, including Gabby Gifford (ph) of Arizona, targeting them for defeat. The next year, a mass shooting gravely wounds Gabby Giffords. It kills six other people. And Palin was fending off charges of a connection at that time. No such link was ever established between her political committee's ad and the shooting.

Six years later, The New York Times writes a sweeping editorial after another shooting, of a Republican congressman in this case. The Times wrote that there was a clear link all those years earlier between her ad and the Giffords shooting and mistakenly made it seem as though the crosshairs were over lawmakers. Neither assertion was true.

Palin felt the editorial reignited that firestorm from years earlier. She saw it as a political attack. In her testimony, she called it a horrible tragedy, mortified that she was linked once more and said she found it hard to put head to pillow after reading it.

SHAPIRO: So what exactly is she trying to prove in this case?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, she's got a high bar, which the judge indicated to lawyers out of jurors' hearing several times during this trial. She's got to indicate that the Times acted, in a sense, with animus to try to harm her and to harm her reputation. And there's this standard called actual malice dating back to the '60s in a Supreme Court ruling involving The New York Times. That is that she has to prove the Times knew what they published was false or just didn't care; that is that they showed reckless disregard of the truth and should have known. And they particularly have been focusing on James Bennet, at that time the editorial page editor for the Times, who inserted the two incorrect claims into that editorial.

SHAPIRO: How did lawyers for The New York Times challenge her on the stand?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, they said, look, if you're so harmed, Sarah Palin, who did you talk to about the editorial? Did you talk to your parents after reading it? Sarah Palin said, no. Did you talk to your two sisters? Palin said, no. Her brothers? No. Did she say her children? Well, she had testified that she believes she never - or she didn't at that time talk to her kids about the editorial.

And they also asked, what was the harm done? Did you lose any jobs? Did you lose any revenue? Did friends turn on you? Did candidates say they no longer wanted your support? In each instance, she said no. She couldn't point to tangible harm, and that's an element, too.

The judge indicated subsequently to lawyers out of the jurors' hearings that he was pretty skeptical of the ability to prove that there was that animus driving James Bennet or that harm had been done, and that affects the way in which he'll let the lawyers make the case to jurors.

SHAPIRO: So after this significant day of testimony, what happens next in the trial?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, you're going to hear closing arguments tomorrow in the case. And what's expected is that jury deliberations will be taking place either late Friday afternoon or the beginning of the day on Monday.

SHAPIRO: That's NPR's David Folkenflik. Thanks, David.

