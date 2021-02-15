Winter Storm Updates: Potential Record Snowfall Brings Midsouth to a Halt

Originally published on February 15, 2021 5:04 pm
- A winter storm warning continues until midnight across the Midsouth as forecasters predict up to nine inches of snow in some areas.
- The National Weather Service is also reporting a possible wind chill factor of -5 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials are recommending that people remain home if possible, with faucets dripping to avoid pipes freezing and bursting.
- Numerous grocery stores are closed today, and local Kroger supermarkets will close at 6 tonight.
- Weather Updates from the CA’s 901 Blog, the Daily Memphian.
- On days like this, who doesn't sit at home wondering what the weather is like at Graceland? Wonder no more.
- The Shelby County Health Department has closed the following vaccination sites for Tuesday, Feb. 16: Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church, Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven and CSFP Warehouse. The appointments will be rescheduled to a future date. The next update will be 2 p.m. Tuesday.
