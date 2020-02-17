Work requirement for Arkansas Medicaid recipients rejected

On Friday, a U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. unanimously ruled against the Trump administration’s approval in 2016 of an experimental Arkansas Medicaid waiver program later branded by the state as Arkansas Works.

The demonstration project required certain Medicaid enrollees to fulfill work requirements to receive medical benefits.

