Pete Hartman speaks with Jane Holscher, President of the Ozark Chapter of the Young Men's Service League which aims not only to help serve the community, but also helps young men build life skills. The Young Men's Service League's Ozark Chapter has chosen the Samaritan Community Center as this year's recipient of the Ultimate Gift.