Ask Me Another
Saturdays at 10 a.m. on 91.3
Puzzlemaster Will Shortz and Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal walk into a bar... No, it's not the start of a joke. It's the essence of Ask Me Another, a rambunctious hour that blends brainteasers and local pub trivia night with comedy and music. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites in-studio guests and listeners alike to stretch their noggins, tickle their funny bones, and enjoy witty banter and guitar riffs from house musician Jonathan Coulton.
Ophira and Jonathan answer listener questions and say goodbye.
Ophira quizzes Jonathan about Ask Me Another moments that weren't heard on the show.
Guest puzzle guru Cecil Baldwin and guest musician Julian Velard share their favorite Ask Me Another memories. Jonathan Coulton performs his final music parody.
Ask Me Another premiered on May 4, 2012. Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez guess if certain events occurred before Ask Me Another premiered or after.
In this music parody game, the lyrics of older TV theme songs were changed to make them about recent TV series, based on books.
In this game, Welcome to Night Vale's Cecil Baldwin and guest house musician Julian Velard are read ads for companies that famously advertise on podcasts.
Food Network hosts Carla Hall & Nancy Fuller play a Real or Fake quiz to decide which deep-fried and delicious fair foods actually exist, and which ones that, with any luck, will exist one day.
The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain breaks down her baking journey, and plays a divisive game of Food Jazz. Then, she plays a game exploring the family trees of some culinary botanicals.
Food Network hosts Carla Hall & Nancy Fuller are joined in this game by a real life honey bee, Drone-athan Buzzton! Will they bee all abuzz as Drone-athan waxes poetic about bee facts?
Couple-testants Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone play a music parody game in which songs with a question in their title are rewritten to be about types of tests.