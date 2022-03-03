Not Yet Patio Season, Still Plenty of Music to See
The next seven days hold opportunities to see live jazz, emo, blues, ambient and many other musical performances.
Thr. Mar. 3
- Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Austin Cash, Dylan Earl, Nathan Riggs at Pearl's Books (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Squirrel Flower, Tenci at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $14.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at JJ's (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Josh Abbott Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 4
- Earl and Them at, George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Hayefield, Handshake Saints, Matt Williams Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Black Apple (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Grouper at The Momentary (Bentonville) - students $18, $25 GA, 8 p.m.
- deFrance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 5
- Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $45.00, 7 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Redwitch Johnny, Mud Lung, Tao of Lucy at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Clark Gibson Quintet at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $33.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Graham Wilkinson, Kalu James, Sydney Wright at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Pretend Friend at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Jenna Melnicki and Tony Alvarez at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 6
- Holy Locust, Jude Brothers, Nick Hans at Smoke and Barrell Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 7
- Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Mar. 8
- Dead Horses at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 7 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 9
- 49 Winchester at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr. Mar. 10
- Grady Spencer and the Work at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene and Rachel Ammons at (TempleLive) (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 P.m.