A Weekend Filled With Country, Other Music
This weekend there are ample opportunities to see Texas country, blues, and a bit of rock and roll throughout the region.
Thr. Mar. 10
- Grady Spencer and the Work at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Mark and the Have Nots at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Alexander Wayne at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Tab Benoit w/ Alastair Greene and Rachel Ammons at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 11
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- David Baxter Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Atlantics at JJ's Grill (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Rackensack at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ray Wylie Hubbard, Roll Cage Mary at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.
- Tanner Usrey at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
Sat. Mar. 12
- Chase Rice at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Kolby Cooper at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Dale Stokes at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Cole Birmingham Band, Sam Albright and the Southern Heat, Nikki Griffin at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 8 p.m.
- Baang, Shaina Shepherd at 21c Museum Hotel (Bentonville) - free, RSVP at eventbrite or on the Facebook event page, 9 p.m.
- Coyote Claw at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Brick Fields at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mick Byrd at (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun. Mar. 13
- Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Dale Kellison at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Mar. 14
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Mar. 15
- 311 at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $49.50, 7:30 p.m.
- J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Mar. 16
- Stepmom, Witchsister, Modeling at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr. Mar. 17
- Brothers Shreve at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Red NOT Chili Peppers at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Candlebox at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.