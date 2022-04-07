© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Rap, R&B, Country and More On Tap

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png

The next week offers a range of live music opportunities throughout the KUAF listening area.

Thr. Apr. 7

Fri. Apr. 8

Sat. Apr. 9

Sun. Apr. 10

Mon. Apr. 11

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 13

  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 6 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 14

  • Cherub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $23, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Talking TunesMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis