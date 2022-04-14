No Talking, More Tunes

We may not be talking about music on-air this week, but there are too many opportunities for live music this weekend to not have at least a peek at what's ahead.

For a listen to some of the music you can catch this weekend throughout the area, you can listen to this Spotify playlist.

Thr. Apr. 14



Cherub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $23, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15



Sat. Apr. 16

Sun. Apr. 17

Mon. Apr. 18

Waxahatchee at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 19

Chris Renzema at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $45 day of, 8:30 p.m.

J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 20

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 21