Ozarks At Large

No Talking, More Tunes

Published April 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
We may not be talking about music on-air this week, but there are too many opportunities for live music this weekend to not have at least a peek at what's ahead.

For a listen to some of the music you can catch this weekend throughout the area, you can listen to this Spotify playlist.

Thr. Apr. 14

  • Cherub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $23, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 15

Sat. Apr. 16

  • The Great Divide at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
  • Ted Hammig and The Campaign, Mildenhall at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Abby Howard at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
  • Matteson Gregory at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Craig Cook and the Marauders at JJ's Steamboat Dr. (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
  • One Penny Shy at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
  • Cody Nielsen at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
  • Hometown Tourist at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
  • Patti Steel Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Tennessee Jet at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 17

Mon. Apr. 18

  • Waxahatchee at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 19

  • Chris Renzema at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $45 day of, 8:30 p.m.
  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 20

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 21

Ozarks At Large Talking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
