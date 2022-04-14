No Talking, More Tunes
We may not be talking about music on-air this week, but there are too many opportunities for live music this weekend to not have at least a peek at what's ahead.
For a listen to some of the music you can catch this weekend throughout the area, you can listen to this Spotify playlist.
Thr. Apr. 14
- Cherub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $23, 7:30 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 15
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Like Before, Protohive at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- David Baxter at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Modeling, The Rumors at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Foggy Memory Boys at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Son Ravello at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Easton Corbin, Mountain Deer Revival at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 16
- The Great Divide at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Ted Hammig and The Campaign, Mildenhall at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Abby Howard at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
- Matteson Gregory at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Craig Cook and the Marauders at JJ's Steamboat Dr. (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Hometown Tourist at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Patti Steel Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Tennessee Jet at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 17
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.
- Katie Jo, Tony Hannah at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 18
- Waxahatchee at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Apr. 19
- Chris Renzema at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $45 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 20
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr. Apr. 21
- Samantha Fish at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Jack Yoder at JJ's (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Drake White at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8 p.m.