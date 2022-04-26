Fayetteville's Gar Hole Records Amplifies Local, Regional Artists

Gar Hole Records was founded during the pandemic by Fayetteville musicians Nick Shoulders and Kurt DeLashmet as a means to sell a surplus of merchandise, but it has grown to be more than that. With new artists on the roster and in-person events happening throughout northwest Arkansas, the label's goal is to boost the profile of local and regional artists on its roster. We speak with DeLashmet about the label, and we hear a sampling of music from its artists.

Gar Hole artist Jess Harp will release their debut EP with shows May 6 at Maxine's Live in Hot Springs and May 7 at Smoke and Barrel in Fayetteville.