Ozarks At Large

Fayetteville's Gar Hole Records Amplifies Local, Regional Artists

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
garhole-grove.png
Courtesy
/
Gar Hole Records

Gar Hole Records was founded during the pandemic by Fayetteville musicians Nick Shoulders and Kurt DeLashmet as a means to sell a surplus of merchandise, but it has grown to be more than that. With new artists on the roster and in-person events happening throughout northwest Arkansas, the label's goal is to boost the profile of local and regional artists on its roster. We speak with DeLashmet about the label, and we hear a sampling of music from its artists.

Gar Hole artist Jess Harp will release their debut EP with shows May 6 at Maxine's Live in Hot Springs and May 7 at Smoke and Barrel in Fayetteville.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
