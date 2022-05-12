© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

A Centennial Nature Hike on Mount Sequoyah Center

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq 1.jpg
1 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq 1.jpg
Signage along main entrance to Mt. Sequoyah campus.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq5.jpg
2 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq5.jpg
Newly planted maple trees adjacent to a new hiking trail on campus.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq8.jpg
3 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq8.jpg
Dedicated tree plantings are scattered on the grounds.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq9.jpg
4 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq9.jpg
The Mt. Sequoyah Vesper sanctuary is a popular place for weddings and religious observance.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq10.jpg
5 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq10.jpg
Volunteer landscaper Rick Wimpee plants perennial flower beds on campus.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4.jpg
6 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4.jpg
An occupied bluebird nesting box and benches decorate a hillside.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4b.jpg
7 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4b.jpg
The bluebird nesting box contains a clutch of eggs soon to hatch out.
Courtesy
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq7.jpg
8 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq7.jpg
An overlook, clad in mist, recently renovated by Mt. Sequoyah Center staff is a popular spot for locals and visitors.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq6.jpg
9 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq6.jpg
A number of tree snags are maintained for wildife to enjoy.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq3.jpg
10 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq3.jpg
Volunteer landscaper, Rick Wimpee, installs new rock work and maintains historic rock structures on Mt. Sequoyah campus.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq2.jpg
11 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq2.jpg
Freshly planted evergreens thrive in a bed in front of Parker Hall dormitory.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq11.jpg
12 of 14  — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq11.jpg
Mt. Sequoyah Center executive director and volunteer landscaper, Rick Wimpee, stand in the north pavilion. The campus swimming pool in the distance, is being readied for summer campers.
J.Froelich
WC sign.jpg
13 of 14  — WC sign.jpg
Washington County Historical Society sign posted at entrance of Mount Sequoyah.
J.Froelich
Entry sign.jpg
14 of 14  — Entry sign.jpg
Main Entrance to Mount Sequoyah invites the public to visit.
J. Froelich

Mount Sequoyah Center in east Fayetteville is preparing to celebrate a 100th anniversary. We explore the historic site's natural assets.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Mt. Sequoyah Center
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content