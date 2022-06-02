© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Starting to Feel Like Summer, Patio Music Season

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png

This weekend offers many opportunities for live music.

Thr., Jun. 2

  • Parker Millsap at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Jocko Deal at JJ's (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
  • Fernando Valencia's Latin Jazz Sextet at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5:30 p.m.
  • Carver Commodore, Eddie Canyon at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Jun. 3

Sat., Jun. 4

Sun., Jun. 5

Wed., Jun. 8

Thr., Jun. 9

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
