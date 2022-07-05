Audio Postcard: Ozarks Abroad
1 of 10 — br1.jpg
2 of 10 — br3.jpg
Garcia Contreras and Hare run the Arkansas Global Changemakers program and cohost the podcast Points of Departure through KUAF.
3 of 10 — br2.jpg
4 of 10 — br4.gif
5 of 10 — br6.jpg
6 of 10 — br5.jpg
7 of 10 — br8.jpg
UA Rome Center Director, Francesco Bedeschi, gives a tour of the center located in the Palazzo Taverna.
8 of 10 — br10.jpg
9 of 10 — br7.jpg
UofA students tour a textile market in Rome for their global studies course.
10 of 10 — br9.jpg
Earlier this summer, reporter Daniel Caruth joined Laurence Hare and Rogelio Garcia Contreras - from the Arkansas Global Changemakers - on a trip to Barcelona and Rome to produce episodes for the next season of their Points of Departure podcast. He brings us this audio postcard.