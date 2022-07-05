© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Audio Postcard: Ozarks Abroad

Published July 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
Garcia Contreras and Hare run the Arkansas Global Changemakers program and cohost the podcast Points of Departure through KUAF.
D. Caruth
UA Rome Center Director, Francesco Bedeschi, gives a tour of the center located in the Palazzo Taverna.
D. Caruth
UofA students tour a textile market in Rome for their global studies course.
D. Caruth
Earlier this summer, reporter Daniel Caruth joined Laurence Hare and Rogelio Garcia Contreras - from the Arkansas Global Changemakers - on a trip to Barcelona and Rome to produce episodes for the next season of their Points of Departure podcast. He brings us this audio postcard.

