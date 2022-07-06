A Mission to Help Our Neighbors
1 of 2 — omp-grove.png
A group of students working on a set of stairs in Fayetteville.
Emily Moore
2 of 2 — omp2.JPG
Ozark Mission Project group photo at Mount Sequoyah Cross.
Emily Moore
Ozark Mission Project is a statewide nonprofit that works to meeting the needs of Arkansans in need by providing free home repair and building projects to those in need through the volunteer help of teenagers. A group of 60 students and adult leaders came together last week in Fayetteville to do more than two dozen projects.