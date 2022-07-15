A DIY Event All About the Music

KUAF presents The Lunch Hour, an intimate concert series, with music from local artists and lunch from local restaurants - all in the KUAF lobby and all on your lunch break! Inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, this free concert series is a celebration of local artists and local businesses. Each month, you will get to learn about new music, meet new musicians, eat new food, hear from artists and businesses about building community AND learn about your public radio station.Check back here for announcements of future Lunch Hours and how to reserve your spot!The June performance of The Lunch Hour is now up on KUAF's YouTube page! Watch their performance of Beaches below and you can watch the entire performance, plus their conversation with Jasper and Ethan at our YouTube page. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSv-IvfMoss&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=15For May's Lunch Hour, Adam Faucett performed in the KUAF lobby with food from The Farmers' Table Cafe. You can watch Adam's full performance and the conversation with Adam, The Farmers' Table Cafe, Jasper and Ethan here. https://youtu.be/koKS3SM3fU0April's Lunch Hour brought Old Man Saxon to the KUAF lobby with lunch from Odd Soul Pizza. You can watch the conversation with Old Man Saxon, Jeffro Brown from Odd Soul, Jasper and Ethan here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yskV0rb8Ac&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=8The Lunch Hour in March featured Fayetteville band, Modeling, and lunch from Arsaga's at the Mill. Watch the conversation between the band, Cindy Arsaga and Spencer Anderson from Arsaga's at the Mill, Jasper and Ethan here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEobtr2BFok&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=6February's Lunch Hour brought Amor to the KUAF lobby with lunch from Secondhand Smoke. You can watch the conversation with Amor, Nate Walls of Secondhand Smoke, and hosts Cyrenthia and Jasper. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEmiFnguMG0&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=3The Lunch Hour for January featured Mia Gjeldum performing in the KUAF lobby with lunch from Mockingbird Kitchen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hELniBrm_J8&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=2We kicked off The Lunch Hour with a performance from our good friend and local rapper BAANG, with food from WoodStone Pizza. Watch BAANG's performance and the converation between BAANG, Jerrmy Gawthrop of WoodStone Pizza, Kyle Kellams and Jasper Logan below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FH2zAOteCMs&list=PL_JNWdlEFXll9-yvOGi5lKSAa7Ms_64u2&index=1