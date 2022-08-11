© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Arkansas and Oklahoma colleges

Published August 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
Anna Pope
KUAF
Old Main at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville campus.

This story was written by KUAF's Anna Pope in collaboration with StateImpact's reporter Robby Korth. 

As Northwest Arkansas is growing, so is the University of Arkansas. The university is expecting the largest freshman class and total student enrollment in its history. Texans had the second-highest enrollment numbers at the U of A in 2021, and as the total number of students enrolled in Oklahoma's higher ed institutions has declined each year during the pandemic, the number of Texans increased. Read more here on StateImpact's website.

Anna Pope
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined StateImpact Oklahoma in October 2019, focusing on education reporting.
