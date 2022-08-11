Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Arkansas and Oklahoma colleges

This story was written by KUAF's Anna Pope in collaboration with StateImpact's reporter Robby Korth.

As Northwest Arkansas is growing, so is the University of Arkansas. The university is expecting the largest freshman class and total student enrollment in its history. Texans had the second-highest enrollment numbers at the U of A in 2021, and as the total number of students enrolled in Oklahoma's higher ed institutions has declined each year during the pandemic, the number of Texans increased. Read more here on StateImpact's website.