A Weekend Of Ample Music Opportunities

Roots Festival weekend has arrived. There are many free musical performances happening as part of the festival, but there are many other opportunities for live music throughout the listening area.

Thr., Aug. 25

Wilderado, Michigander at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Snake Feather, Tel Anorath, Lost Cause at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Chooch Meisenbacher, Isayah Warford, Dave Gesualdo, Payton Easley, Johnny Arrendondo at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.

James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Duo Divinas, The Irie Lions at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.

Randall Shreve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.

Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri. Aug., 26

Live Ozarks at Large from Fayetteville Roots at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.

Paul Benjaman and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6 p.m.

Maggie Rose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 9:30 p.m.

Oliver Tree at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv., $45 day of, 7:30 p.m.

Reggie James Gospel with Ocie Fisher and Ella Lambey at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 1:10 p.m.

Dead Horses at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2:10 p.m.

Tray Wellington at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3:10 p.m.

Meadow Makers at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Nikolai Margulis at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Samantha Crain at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 4:15 p.m.

Mariachi Joya Azteca at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Dylan Earl at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.

Flipoff Pirates, Irie Lions, Kairos at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Chooch Meisenbacher and Payton Easley at The Bike Hub (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.

Willi Carlisle at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.

The Nace Brothers at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.

Samantha Hunt at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.

Isayah Warford and Mark Bilyeu at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.

Gary Lawrence at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Skye Pollard and Family Holler at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.

Pete and Dave at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 27

Rachel Ammons at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.

Dandelion Trio at Ozark Natural Foods (Fayetteville) - 12 p.m.

The Honey Dewdrops at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 1:15 p.m.

Radio Free Honduras at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2:30 p.m.

Shannon Wurst at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m.

Brother Brothers at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3:45 p.m.

Sons of Otis Malone at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Noah Richmond and Jeff Gray at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Hipbillies at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Chooch Meisenbacher and 3 Pines at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Arlo McKinley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 9 p.m.

Bonnie Montgomery at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.

Foggy Bobcat at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.

Benjamin Del Shreve at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.

Jon Dooly at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.

Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.

Jerod Goodman at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Circle of Thirds at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Jon Stork at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $12 day of, 8 p.m.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 28

Gospel and Biscuits and Gravy at The Pryor Center (Fayetteville) - 11 a.m.

Dalton Richmond, Losha, Spacebass, Travels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.

Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

David Loving at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 29

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 30

Butcher Babies, Uncured at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.

Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 31

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Sep. 1

Mitch McKelvin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Skye Pollard and Family Holler at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.