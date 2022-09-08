Five Architectural Firms Emphasize Customization, Reimagining Housing
MUTUO—"Untitled"
studio:indigenous—"Not My HUD House"
studioSUMO—"Totem House: Histories of Negation"
Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados—"Transparencia Infinita"
LEVENBETTS—"casa de árboles: ciudad de árboles"
Buckminster Fuller's "Fly's Eye Dome" is also on the Orchard Trail among the installations.
As housing developments, individual living structures and complexes are built in Northwest Arkansas, housing issues persist. Crystal Bridges’ Architecture at Home exhibition shows the perspective of five architectural firms with the goal of starting conversations on rethinking ideas of housing, customization and what creates a home.