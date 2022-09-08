© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Five Architectural Firms Emphasize Customization, Reimagining Housing

Published September 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
1.MUTUO.jpeg
MUTUO—"Untitled"
MUTUO—"Untitled"
2.STUDIO_INDIGENOUS.jpeg
studio:indigenous—"Not My HUD House"
studio:indigenous—"Not My HUD House"
3.SUMO.jpeg
3 of 6  — 3.SUMO.jpeg
studioSUMO—"Totem House: Histories of Negation"
3.PPAA.jpeg
4 of 6  — 3.PPAA.jpeg
Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados—"Transparencia Infinita"
4.LEVENBETTS.jpeg
5 of 6  — 4.LEVENBETTS.jpeg
LEVENBETTS—"casa de árboles: ciudad de árboles"
5.EYEBALL.jpeg
6 of 6  — 5.EYEBALL.jpeg
Buckminster Fuller's "Fly's Eye Dome" is also on the Orchard Trail among the installations.

As housing developments, individual living structures and complexes are built in Northwest Arkansas, housing issues persist. Crystal Bridges’ Architecture at Home exhibition shows the perspective of five architectural firms with the goal of starting conversations on rethinking ideas of housing, customization and what creates a home.

Ozarks At Large Crystal Bridges Museum of American ArthousingOzarks at Large
Anna Pope
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
