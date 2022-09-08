Virtuoso Violinist Visits, Records Released, and More

The next seven days of live music offerings include a Grammy-winning classical violinist, a few record release shows, and a smattering of soul, blues, country, rock and more.

Thr., Sep. 8



Fri., Sep. 9

Sat., Sep. 10

Sun., Sep. 11

Mon., Sep. 12

Giovannie and the Hired Guns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Sep. 13

Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest w/ Mariachi Aquilas de Guerra at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.

The Mountain Goats at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv., $45 day of, 7 p.m.

Magic City Hippies, Okey Dokey at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.

Groundwaves at 214 by CACHE (Springdale) - 5 p.m.

Wed., Sep. 14

Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Thr., Sep. 15