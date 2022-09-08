Virtuoso Violinist Visits, Records Released, and More
The next seven days of live music offerings include a Grammy-winning classical violinist, a few record release shows, and a smattering of soul, blues, country, rock and more.
Thr., Sep. 8
- Lucii at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- NWA Jazz Society Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Tyler Preston at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Rambling Creek at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
- Mike and the Moonpies at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 7 p.m.
- Wade Bowen, Trett Charles, Roll Cage Mary at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Fri., Sep. 9
- Oreo Blue at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Monk is King, Dazz and Brie, Circle of Thirds at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., 7 p.m.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Mark and the Have Nots at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Bellwether Sirens, Olympics at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Handshake Saints, Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $10, 7 p.m.
- Jennifer Koh at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Simply Seeger at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) -
- Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dylan Wheeler at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv., $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Warren Zieders, Ben Burgess at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 10
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- She's Us at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Kurt Allen Band, Nate Hancock at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Panic Stricken: A Tribute to Widespread Panic at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Take Cover at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Skye Pollard, Dominic B. Roy, Magnolia Brown, Chucky Waggs, Family Holler, Eureka Strings at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - $30 adv., $35 day of, 5 p.m.
- Drifter's Mile at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Charlie Mellinger at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wyly Bigger at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 13, Endfall, Spare the Dead at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- The Creek Rocks at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Sep. 11
- Flatfoot 56, City Grey at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Down Home Punch at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- King Cabbage Brass Band at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Sep. 12
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Sep. 13
- Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest w/ Mariachi Aquilas de Guerra at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- The Mountain Goats at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv., $45 day of, 7 p.m.
- Magic City Hippies, Okey Dokey at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Groundwaves at 214 by CACHE (Springdale) - 5 p.m.
Wed., Sep. 14
- Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr., Sep. 15
- Olympics, Modeling, Mildenhall, Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.