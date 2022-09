University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe this week explores the boleros of Chopin, featuring music and performances by Pepe Rivero and Idil Biret.

Pepe Rivero will visit NWA later this year to participate in the RefleXions Tertulia with The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz, a series of events presenting live music, jam sessions, masterclasses, and conversations about rewriting our histories through music. Find more information at RefleXionsmusic.org