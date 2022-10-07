© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Sound Perimeter: The Paces of Life

Published October 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
new sp GROVE

Today in Sound Perimeter, we explore the extremes paces of life through examples of solo low-string music by Zoë Keating and Adam Ben Ezra. I hope you were both relaxed and energized to continue with your day, and excited to discover new voices and new music through our show. Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe, associate professor at the University of Arkansas’ music department, and produced by Timothy Dennis. Sound Perimeter is dedicated to diverse voices in and around music.

Tags
Ozarks At Large MusicSound PerimeterOzarks at Large
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is a music professor at the University and host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
