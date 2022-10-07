Sound Perimeter: The Paces of Life

Today in Sound Perimeter, we explore the extremes paces of life through examples of solo low-string music by Zoë Keating and Adam Ben Ezra. I hope you were both relaxed and energized to continue with your day, and excited to discover new voices and new music through our show. Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe, associate professor at the University of Arkansas’ music department, and produced by Timothy Dennis. Sound Perimeter is dedicated to diverse voices in and around music.