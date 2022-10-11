© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Ozark Craftivist Displays Altruism

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
1 of 7  — Crane.jpeg
Craftivist Donna Mulhollan needle felts iconic birds, including this critically endangered Siberian Crane.
J.Froelich
2 of 7  — Door.jpeg
Mulhollan crafts imagery as a way to express her Saami-American roots.
J.Froelich
3 of 7  — Greta.jpeg
Mulhollan needle felted a portrait of climate activist Greta Thunberg.
J.Froelich
4 of 7  — IMG_6817.jpeg
Mulhollan crafts in Barefoot Bird Studio located on Mt. Sequoyah.
J.Froelich
5 of 7  — Polar Bear.jpeg
Mulhollan needle felted an homage to polar bears impacted by the global climate crisis.
J.Froelich
6 of 7  — Porch.jpeg
Donna Mulhollan outside her studio cabin at Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.
J.Froelich
7 of 7  — CRAFTIVISM.jpeg
Ozark Folkways

Fayetteville musician and activist Donna Mulhollan crafts to raise awareness about critical issues including climate change and social justice. We visit her studio to observe the discipline known as craftivism, and gather insight from University of Arkansas art historian John Blakinger who specializes in aesthetics and politics. Ozark Folkways in Winslow is hosting a panel discussion, featuring Mulhollan, who will discuss craftivism Saturday October 15th at 1:30pm as part of a two-day Folkways Fiber Fest.

Ozarks At Large CraftivismCraftivistStill on the HillUniversity of ArkansasOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
