Ozark Craftivist Displays Altruism

Fayetteville musician and activist Donna Mulhollan crafts to raise awareness about critical issues including climate change and social justice. We visit her studio to observe the discipline known as craftivism, and gather insight from University of Arkansas art historian John Blakinger who specializes in aesthetics and politics. Ozark Folkways in Winslow is hosting a panel discussion, featuring Mulhollan, who will discuss craftivism Saturday October 15th at 1:30pm as part of a two-day Folkways Fiber Fest.