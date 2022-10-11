Ozark Craftivist Displays Altruism
Craftivist Donna Mulhollan needle felts iconic birds, including this critically endangered Siberian Crane.
J.Froelich
Mulhollan crafts imagery as a way to express her Saami-American roots.
J.Froelich
Mulhollan needle felted a portrait of climate activist Greta Thunberg.
J.Froelich
Mulhollan crafts in Barefoot Bird Studio located on Mt. Sequoyah.
J.Froelich
Mulhollan needle felted an homage to polar bears impacted by the global climate crisis.
J.Froelich
Donna Mulhollan outside her studio cabin at Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.
J.Froelich
Ozark Folkways
Fayetteville musician and activist Donna Mulhollan crafts to raise awareness about critical issues including climate change and social justice. We visit her studio to observe the discipline known as craftivism, and gather insight from University of Arkansas art historian John Blakinger who specializes in aesthetics and politics. Ozark Folkways in Winslow is hosting a panel discussion, featuring Mulhollan, who will discuss craftivism Saturday October 15th at 1:30pm as part of a two-day Folkways Fiber Fest.