Blues on the Horizon
The next seven days of live music in the region includes ample opportunities to see blues, folk, hard rock, electronic music, and more.
Thr., Oct. 20,
- Jeremiah Griffin, The Grayson Method at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Yung Gravy at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Kassi Ashton at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Eli Adams at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Phong Tran, Hyd at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 21
- Route 358 at The Ramble (Fayetteville) - 4:30 p.m.
- Honeyjack at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- STEPMOM at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Cooper Alan at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Brian Reding at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- lin, Four Tet and Ben UFO at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $40.00, 8 p.m.
- Traveling Squirrels at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsy's at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 22
- Pecos and the Rooftops at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7 p.m.
- 90 lb Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Irie Lions at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Sirens of Titan, Oak Street, Will Berry at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Craig Cook and the Marauders at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Leta Joyner, Dino D and the D'Train Band, Sean Michel, D.K. Harrell at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - $30.00, 4 p.m.
- Blew Reed and the Flat Heads, Adam Posnak, The Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $15, 7 p.m.
- BGldj, Arca at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $40.00, 8 p.m.
- Intrinzik at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Joe Mack at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson and the Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $60.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Jackyl, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Hollywood Riot at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23
- Gov't Mule at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35, 7 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.\
- Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- DJ Raquel, drkpttrn at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Dandelion Heart, Samantha Hunt, Alyssa Galvan, Kurt Hunter, Danny Spain Gang, DJ Inversion at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $45.00, 1 p.m.
- Robbing Ford at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Vince Turner at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 24
- Highly Suspect, Tiger Cub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $28, 7:30 p.m.
- Andy Frasco and the UN, Little Stranger at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 25
- Gogol Bordello at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 7 p.m.
- Protomartyr at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 26
- John Fulbright at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr., Oct. 27
- Proyecto Tumbado, John Mailander's Forecast at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- John Moreland at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.