Blues on the Horizon

The next seven days of live music in the region includes ample opportunities to see blues, folk, hard rock, electronic music, and more.

Thr., Oct. 20,



Jeremiah Griffin, The Grayson Method at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Yung Gravy at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35.00, 7:30 p.m.

Kassi Ashton at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Eli Adams at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.

Phong Tran, Hyd at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 21



Route 358 at The Ramble (Fayetteville) - 4:30 p.m.

Honeyjack at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.

STEPMOM at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.

Cooper Alan at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7:30 p.m.

Brian Reding at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

lin, Four Tet and Ben UFO at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $40.00, 8 p.m.

Traveling Squirrels at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.

Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Mountain Gypsy's at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 22



Pecos and the Rooftops at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7 p.m.

90 lb Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.

Kris Lager Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.

The Irie Lions at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.

Sirens of Titan, Oak Street, Will Berry at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Craig Cook and the Marauders at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.

Leta Joyner, Dino D and the D'Train Band, Sean Michel, D.K. Harrell at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - $30.00, 4 p.m.

Blew Reed and the Flat Heads, Adam Posnak, The Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $15, 7 p.m.

BGldj, Arca at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $40.00, 8 p.m.

Intrinzik at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.

Joe Mack at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson and the Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $60.00, 6:30 p.m.

Jackyl, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Hollywood Riot at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $29, 8 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 23

Gov't Mule at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35, 7 p.m.

Kris Lager Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.\

Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

DJ Raquel, drkpttrn at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.

Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Dandelion Heart, Samantha Hunt, Alyssa Galvan, Kurt Hunter, Danny Spain Gang, DJ Inversion at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $45.00, 1 p.m.

Robbing Ford at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

Vince Turner at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.

Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 24



Highly Suspect, Tiger Cub at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $28, 7:30 p.m.

Andy Frasco and the UN, Little Stranger at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 25



Gogol Bordello at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 7 p.m.

Protomartyr at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 26



John Fulbright at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.

Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Thr., Oct. 27

