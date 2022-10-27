The End of Patio Music Season is Nigh
With cooler autumn temperatures comes the end of patio music season. But, there's still plenty of live music to be seen in the next seven days.
Thr., Oct. 27
- Proyecto Tumbado, John Mailander's Forecast at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- John Moreland at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Hex Peddlers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 28
- Patti Steel at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Eli Young Band, Palmer Anthony at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 9 p.m.
- Coyote Claw at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Cate Brothers at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $36.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Swade Diablos at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Stylees at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Ain't Got Time at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $65, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 29
- Modeling, Dial Up at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $14.50, 8 p.m.
- Deepwood Mac, Charlie Mellinger Band at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Kary Middleton, Chris Spurgeon, Joe Harris at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Rant, BIV, DisasterMath, From the Grave at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Modern August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30
- Here Come the Mummies, Saxsquatch at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20, 7:30 p.m.
- Trippy Hippy, DJ Raquel, RAWBXNE at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv. $23 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- MK Ultra at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 31
- Halloween Jazz Jam ft. Pepe Rivero at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Mt. Joy at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35, 7:30 p.m.
- Front Porch at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 1
- Jordy Searcy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Pepe Rivero's The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz at Gearhart Hall, U of A Campus (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 2
- Twiddle at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Pepe Rivero's The Four Seasons of Latin Jazz, at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr., Nov. 3
- Champagne Drip, Sippy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Smile Empty Soul, Saint Tragedy, Sun Volume at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $15.00, 8 p.m.