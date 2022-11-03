75th Original Ozark Folk Festival This Weekend
One of the longest-running folk music festivals in the U.S. returns for its 75th edition this weekend, and there are plenty of other metal, contemporary country, and indie rock shows happening as well.
Thr., Nov. 3
- Champagne Drip, Sippy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Skye Pollard and Family Holler, Sprungbilly, Willi Carlisle, The Hedgehoppers, Danny Spain at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Smile Empty Soul, Saint Tragedy, Sun Volume at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 4
- The Bel Airs at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Ozark Riviera at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Toots Thielemans Centennial Tribute at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Eagle Claw, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Stash Hag at The Hopout (Fayetteville) - $5-10 donation, 7 p.m.
- Will Berry, Oak Street, Sirens of Titan at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Black Apple Taproom (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Simply Seeger at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jesse Dean, Front Porch, Shannon Wurst at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $30.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Bob Wayne at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Tim Hillwood at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Tanner Usrey at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $18 adv, $22 at door, 9:30 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 5
- Cole Swindell at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $40 adv., $45 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Borgore at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Me Like Bees at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Last Frame, Justus Denied at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Dia de los Muertos Celebration at Shiloh Square (Springdale) - 12 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Brian Martin, Ozark Mountain Rhombus at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Pokey LaFarge, Hot Club of Cowtown at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $39.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6
- SoNA Beyond: Peter & The Wolf / Pedro y el Lobo at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m.
- Chris Webby, Ekoh, Justin Clancy at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $19, 8 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 7
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 9
- Brother and the Hayes, Beau Jennings & the Tigers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Thr., Nov. 10
- Penny and Sparry, Annika Bennett at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $28 at door, 8 p.m.
- Destroyer of Light, Mud Lung, Ghost Hollow at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.