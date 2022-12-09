© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Cooling Home Sales, an Update on River Valley Relief's Court Case, the Year of the Puppet and More

Published December 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST
OAL-Grove-new-Transparent
KUAF

vOn today's show, homes sales are cooling in the Arkansas River Valley as construction rates remain high. Doralee Chandler, director of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, revokes River Valley Relief's medical marijuana cultivation license. Also, a review of Guillermo del Torro's "Pinocchio," and at least five things to do this weekend. Plus, after waiting 1,115 days, Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore can make his announcement.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Northwest Arkansas Democrat GazetteTalk Business and PoliticsArkansas Democrat GazetteInfertilityConstructionMedical MarijuanaMovieseventsOzarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
