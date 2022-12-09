Cooling Home Sales, an Update on River Valley Relief's Court Case, the Year of the Puppet and More
vOn today's show, homes sales are cooling in the Arkansas River Valley as construction rates remain high. Doralee Chandler, director of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, revokes River Valley Relief's medical marijuana cultivation license. Also, a review of Guillermo del Torro's "Pinocchio," and at least five things to do this weekend. Plus, after waiting 1,115 days, Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore can make his announcement.