Ozarks At Large

Retired Justice Robert L. Brown Reflects on Career-Shaping Experiences

By Kyle Kellams,
Jacqueline FroelichRoby Brock/ Talk Business & Politics
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST
OAL-Grove-new-Transparent
KUAF

On today's episode, two town halls about the PACT Act, a law providing medical care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances, are this week. Retired Justice Robert L. Brown reflects on his life and career in his memoir, "All Rise: How Race, Religion, and Politics Shaped My Career on the Arkansas Supreme Court." Plus, Roby Brock, editor-in-chief of Talk Business & Politics, and John Brummett, a columnist at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, discuss what is next for Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Roby Brock/ Talk Business & Politics
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
