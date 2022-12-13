Retired Justice Robert L. Brown Reflects on Career-Shaping Experiences

On today's episode, two town halls about the PACT Act, a law providing medical care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances, are this week. Retired Justice Robert L. Brown reflects on his life and career in his memoir, "All Rise: How Race, Religion, and Politics Shaped My Career on the Arkansas Supreme Court." Plus, Roby Brock, editor-in-chief of Talk Business & Politics, and John Brummett, a columnist at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, discuss what is next for Gov. Asa Hutchinson.